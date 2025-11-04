Construction begins on new Doncaster health centre combining two GP practices

Construction work has now begun to bring together two existing GP services into one healthcare centre in Doncaster.

Funded by NHS England – with revenue provided by NHS South Yorkshire once the construction works are complete – the new centre in Bentley will bring together two existing GP practices – Don Valley Healthcare and The Ransome Practice - and will be located on Chapel Street.

The merge will allow local communities to have greater choice and access, as well as allowing enhanced integration of NHS and services.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This is fantastic news for Bentley residents.

"This merge will allow for a more centralised, efficient service – offering both ease of access and more availability for those in the community.

"I have been very clear that health care must be easy to access and local to all residents – and I am delighted that construction work has begun and progressing well on this project in Bentley.”

Councillor James Church, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Public Health said: “We are delighted to see work begin on this project, alongside the work beginning in Rossington.

"This healthcare centre will allow for the Bentley community to receive local healthcare easier and more efficiently than ever. The local community will now have one centralised health hub to deliver the healthcare our residents deserve.”

The scheme will align with the ‘NHS Long Term Plan,’ Government's 10-year strategy to improve the NHS over the next decade, harnessing digital technology to improve the efficiency of primary care and deliver NHS services fit for the future.