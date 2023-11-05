Conservatives announce selection of Doncaster North parliamentary candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was announced on Friday (November 3) that Councillor Glenn Bluff will stand for the Doncaster North constituency in the next general election.

Coun Bluff has held the position of ward councillor for Sprotbrough since 2021, as well as serving on Sprotbrough and Cusworth parish council.

He will stand against current Labour MP and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, who has held the seat since 2005.

Glenn Bluff (fourth from right).

Announcing his selection on Twitter, Coun Bluff wrote: “I am absolutely delighted to announce that I have been selected as the Conservative Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Doncaster North!

“This is a huge honour and I’m proud to have the opportunity to represent my home constituency.”

While the Doncaster North seat has been held by Labour since it was formed, the 2019 general election saw the borough elect its first Conservative MP, Nick Fletcher, in Don Valley.

Mr Fletcher congratulated Coun Bluff on his selection: “Superb news to see a local Doncaster man selected by the [Doncaster Conservatives] to take on Labour. Like me he has lived through the [decades of neglect] under this Labour council. It’s time for a change.”

The party has not yet announced a candidate for the Doncaster Central ward, which is currently represented by Dame Rosie Winterton MP.

A general election is scheduled to be held no later than January 28, 2025.