The elderly and vulnerable are among the millions of people being warned that they could face isolation by losing access to their landline.

The alert, on the back of new research into the largest overhaul of the UK telephone network in decades, coincides with the 40th anniversary of the official retirement of Britain’s iconic red telephone boxes by BT.

A survey commissioned by Zen Internet, a leading telecommunications and network connectivity provider, reveals alarming statistics about public awareness and preparedness:

34% of Brits are unaware of the upcoming switch to Digital Voice technology, a migration that will see all traditional landline services delivered via broadband by January 2027 (at the very latest).

Consequences of the impending landline phone switch off revealed in new survey.

About two thirds (66%) of respondents expressed concern that older relatives and friends may feel lonelier and more isolated if deprived of their landline. Receiving more calls from loved ones would help more of us (35%) tackle loneliness.

Over 55s might typically rely more heavily on a traditional landline phone for keeping in contact with the outside world, but they are the least informed about the digital shift (39%), while Londoners are the most aware (70%). In contrast, regions like the East Midlands and North East are the least informed (both 55%).

The survey also highlights the enduring importance of landlines in UK households:

Over half (52%) of UK households still use a landline, with 15% relying on it exclusively—a figure that rises to 20% in rural areas.

A landline is seen as a symbol of trust: Nearly half (48%) of people believe that having a landline number makes businesses more credible, while 35% feel less inclined to trust a company with only a mobile number.

Beyond trust, landlines offer practical benefits, including:

Reliable connectivity when mobile reception is poor (41%).

A preferred medium for connecting with older family members (39%).

Better call quality than mobile phones (28%).

Despite these advantages, the shift to digital telephony is inevitable, with younger demographics (25-34 years old) increasingly choosing to retain a landline when the switch off happens (44%).

Two in five say a landline is a convenient backup in case mobile reception is poor (41%) and it is a means to connect with older family members (39%). For about three in ten it is routine to use the landline for long conversations and formal calls (29%), and it offers reliable connection with better call quality than mobile phones (28%). For nearly one in six the landline offers a more personal experience than a mobile (17%).

With more than half (53%) of people preferring to explain things verbally in phone calls, it is important to understand Digital Voice when the switch happens, especially since almost a third (32%) plan to keep a landline.

Zen Internet CEO Richard Tang is keen to emphasise the importance of early preparation for the digital changeover.

He says: “Our research shows that millions of people across the UK, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, are unaware of the switch off of the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), also known as the traditional landline.

“The traditional landline telephone service will be switched off completely by January 2027. While the transition may seem daunting, you can still have a landline service and keep your landline number, but this will be provided digitally by your broadband provider. It is best to switch over sooner rather than later, and we have already supported many of our customers to make the switch to Digital Voice.”

He adds: “Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind in this shift, particularly our elderly and vulnerable communities. Awareness and early action are key.”

How to Prepare:

Contact your broadband provider to confirm your eligibility for Digital Voice service.

Ensure you have the necessary equipment, such as a compatible telephone or router. Your provider can guide you on this.

Educate older family members and friends about the switch to ensure they remain connected.

This landmark transition in UK telecommunications is as much about embracing new technology as it is about safeguarding the sense of connection that landlines have long provided.

For further details on how to prepare for the switch off, visit Zen Internet.