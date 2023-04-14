Concerns grow for missing man last seen in Doncaster's Frenchgate shopping centre

Police in Doncaster are asking for the public’s help to find the missing 39-year-old, named only as Danny, as concerns grow for his welfare.

Officers have released CCTV of his last known sighting in the centre on Wednesday afternoon. No one has seen or heard him since.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Danny was last seen at around 3pm on Wednesday 12 April in the Frenchgate centre.

Police are hunting for missing man Danny.

"He has not been seen or heard from since.

“Danny is white, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, with mousy brown hair and beard.

"He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a grey hoody, black trousers and white trainers.

"These can be seen in the CCTV image.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?”