Concerns grow for missing Doncaster woman thought to be in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police have issued an appeal for the woman, named only as Jodie and have asked members of the public to report any sightings.

A force spokesman said: “We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

"Jodie is missing from Doncaster but was last thought to be in the Kirkby in Ashfield area.

"She is around 5ft 7inches tall. She has blonde, shoulder length hair and is thought to be wearing a wearing a navy blue jumper, black leggings and black Nike trainers with a small white handbag.

"If you have seen Jodie or have any information on where she is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 45 of 01/06/2023.”