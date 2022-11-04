Concerns after 'screaming noises' heard across Doncaster in middle of night

Residents in Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun all reported hearing the noise at around 2.45am this morning.

One, who got in touch with the Free Press said: “It was awful, it woke me up.

"It was like a loud screaming noise that went on and on. It didn't sound like a person, but it did concern me as to what it was.

Loud screaming noises were heard across Doncaster in the middle of the night. (Photo: Pixabay).

"I opened the window to see if I could hear more clearly on where it was coming from.

"It sounded to be coming from quite a distance away but I couldn’t quite tell what direction it was. It seemed too loud to be a person, but it went on for a few minutes before stopping.