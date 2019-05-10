Concern growing for missing Doncaster mother and daughter ‘not seen for weeks’ 

Police have released a new image as they step up their efforts to find a mother and daughter who went missing weeks ago.

Sebjana Myzeqari and her two-year-old daughter Enissa, of Hyde Park in Doncaster, were reported missing on Wednesday, May 1, after they had not been seen for a few weeks.

Enissa.

Police have now released a new image of the toddler as they do all they can to try and locate them.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is overseeing the search, said: “We don’t know that Sebjana has any family and friends in Doncaster.

“For this reason, we really need your help find out where they are. We want to make sure Sebjana and Enissa are safe and well.

SebjanaMyzeqari.

“The last sighting we have of them is CCTV footage as they leave the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West, on Tuesday 2 April.

“Sebjana, if you’re reading this – please get in touch with us.”

Sebjana is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length mousy brown hair.

Enissa has distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.

There is limited information about what clothing they may be wearing, however Sebjana is reported to habitually wear dark clothing and Enissa is thought to be wearing a light pink and white outfit.

Police asked anyone who lives or works in Doncaster and the surrounding areas to please look out for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently on 101 quoting incident number 275 of 1 May 2019.