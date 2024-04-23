Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's festival promises an unforgettable experience with a stellar lineup featuring headliner Billy Ocean, alongside Reverend & The Makers, Tom Meighan, Simon & Oscar (Ocean Colour Scene), The View, The Farm, and many more.

"Having AMF right on our doorstep in Askern is fantastic," says Paul Smith, Managing Director of MultiWebMarketing, "and as a huge music fan myself, I'm excited to be a part of it this year. We create amazing experiences online for our clients, and we wanted to extend that to the festival scene. The MultiWebMarketing VIP tent is the perfect way to enjoy AMF in style and comfort."

The MultiWebMarketing VIP tent offers a luxurious escape for discerning festival-goers. Indulge in:

Billy Ocean will be performing at this year's Askern Music Festival.

Private bar: Skip the queues and enjoy premium beverages in a dedicated space.

Upgraded toilet facilities: Avoid the crowds with access to exclusive restrooms.

Private area with a prime view of the Main Stage: Get the best seats in the house without jostling for position.

Souvenir wristbands: Show off your VIP status with a commemorative wristband.

To celebrate this exciting partnership, MultiWebMarketing is giving you the chance to win two VIP tickets to AMF 2024! This is your chance to experience the festival in ultimate comfort and style.

How to Enter:

Click the link to enter your details: https://www.multiwebmarketing.co.uk/askern-music-festival-competition/