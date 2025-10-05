Compensation on offer for those who suffered power cuts in Doncaster due to Storm Amy

Teams across Northern Powergrid have been working around the clock since Friday to repair the widespread damage caused to the network by Storm Amy and support customers without power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great progress has been made in restoring over 50,000 customers, with the majority of those customers getting their power back throughout the night.

Teams worked hard into the evening but still had some challenging repairs to deal with yesterday to get the remaining 3,600 customers who remain without power back on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We are still experiencing high winds from Storm Amy, and we are working as quickly as we can, where it is safe to do so.

Teams across Northern Powergrid have been working around the clock since Friday to repair the widespread damage caused to the network by Storm Amy and support customers without power.

“Some areas have more challenging repairs which will take more time, and we encourage customers to keep checking our power cut map on the website for the latest updates.

“We know having no power overnight can be really challenging and our welfare teams will be out today, offering hot drinks, snacks, charging facilities, and answering any questions.

“Customers who have logged their power cut with us online or via 105 will receive information on the locations of our welfare provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Lowes, Director of Customer Services said: “Our contact centre has been working around the clock answering customer calls. If you do need support, please reach use our live power cut map as it holds the same information.

“We are offering welfare support to help customers without power and will contact those who have logged a power cut with locations for these.

“We will also reimburse costs for any essentials and hotel accommodation for those who have been without power for more than 24 hours.

“We have all our available resources working non-stop to get customers’ power back on safely, and as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all our customers for your patience and understanding whilst we continue to do work hard to restore power to all those impacted.”

She added: “We can offer additional support for those most severely impact including overnight accommodation up to £150 per household, and reimbursing costs of up to £30 for essentials such as hot food for those without power for 24 hours.”