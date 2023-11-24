Community unites against plans by horse auctioneer to extend its Doncaster Racecourse stables

Upset residents have come together to condemn plans by a Doncaster horse auctioneer to extend its stables at Doncaster Racecourse.

Residents in Intake have reacted with fury to proposals by auction firm Goffs which wants to extend its current premises sandwiched between The Straight Mile and Leger Way – with locals saying the scheme would block out views across the Racecourse and be built on common land used by dog walkers, young footballers and cyclists.

The firm held a consultation day, allowing residents to inspect the plans and one neighbour against the proposals said there had been a “good turnout.”

The firm, which sells thousands of horses each year through regular auctions, wants to extend its stable and auction house building.

Members of the Intake community are angry at plans announced by Goffs to extend their stables at Doncaster Racecourse, saying the scheme would block views and eat up common land used for recreation.

In a letter sent to nearby residents on behalf of Goffs and seen by the Free Press, a spokesman said: “As part of future investment proposals for the site and to meet existing and future operational requirements, Goffs proposes to extend its sales complex to the east, between the existing complex and Sandall Beat Playing Fields, to create a fenced enclosure that can be used for additional stabling facilities.

"At present, Goffs does not have the required number of stables to cater for the number of horses on sales days. This means that horses are moved between the sales complex and Doncaster Racecourse several times each day.”

Upset residents say the plan would see the size of Goffs’ premises nearly double in size and one added: “This will mean that virtually all the view of the Racecourse, woods and golf course will disappear from view from Leger Way and beyond.

"The public will lose their right to use this land for walking, walking their dogs, playing with their children and football.This land is public space.”

The letter sent to residents added: “The site of the proposed extension is currently identified in the Doncaster Local Plan as public open space.

"Local planning policy requires any proposed loss of public open space to be consulted on locally and before we submit a planning application, we would welcome your feedback on how you use this space.”

"The first phase of the investment proposals is to apply for permission to change the use of the land to the east of the complex and to fence this area so that it can be utilised for additional stabling facilities.

"In the short term, it is proposed that temporary stabling would be erected in this area for race days.

"This would improve the welfare of the horses and decrease vehicle movements to and from the Racecourse. Goffs has longer term plans for more permanent stabling facilities on this land which would be subject to a further planning application.”

According to the firm, a pedestrian route along the perimeter of the land, which gives access to Sandall Beat Road Playing Fields would be retained and new landscaping would be provided as part of the proposals.

A spokesman for Goffs said: “At the moment, we are a long way off building anything.”