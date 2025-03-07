Community rallies round to raise funds for Doncaster hospice charity

Residents of two neighbouring Doncaster villages have rallied round to raise funds in memory of a much-loved local man for a hospice charity.

Friends and family from Barnburgh and Harlington have raised £3,000 in memory of Scott Naylor (55) who passed away in St John’s Hospice to say thank you for his care.

Scott’s wife Amy said: “We wanted to say thank you for the love and care shown to Scott and our family, so we decided to raise funds to ensure others receive the wonderful support we received.”

The funds raised came from donations in lieu of flowers at Scott’s funeral and a Charity Karaoke Evening held on Saturday 25 January at Barnburgh Working Men’s Club, which received huge support from the local community.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Maureen Harwood is pictured with Amy Naylor and Mum Kay Cooper.

Amy said: “Scott was a real ‘Karaoke King’ and loved singing, so this was the perfect event for us to raise funds in his memory.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who attended, and also for the raffle prizes – 53 in total – which helped us raise so much money.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We are extremely grateful to Scott’s family and friends for this generous donation.

“The residents of Barnburgh and Harlington raised £4,180 in their charity football match last June, so to raise a further £3,000 for our charity is testament to how well-loved Scott was by everyone who knew him.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk