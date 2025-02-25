Community rallies for Doncaster nurse who had car stolen while seriously ill in hospital

Big hearted friends and neighbours have rallied around a Doncaster nurse who had her “lifeline” car stolen while she is seriously ill in hospital.

More than £3,400 has been raised for Beka Naylor whose black Land Rover Discovery was taken from outside her home in Conisbrough while she was recovering in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

And a local landscaping company has also installed security bollards free of charge in a bid to prevent a repeat.

Prevent Groundworks and Landscaping: “After hearing about Beka, we wanted to help.

“So we have fitted four telescopic security bollards free of charge to help secure her property and give her some peace of mind to take any added stress off.

"In an amazing act of kindness, a friend of ours also gifted her a vehicle to help give her back some independence and get back on her feet.”

“We are proud to be part of such a supportive community.”

Vile thieves broke into the home of Beka who survived cancer as a child.

She is currently seriously ill with a condition which has left her unable to tolerate food, has paralysed her bowels and which leaves her vomiting and unable to stomach meals.

Doctors at Sheffield’s Nothern General Hospitals are currently running tests to determine the cause of Beka’s condition, which has seen her hospitalised since January and being fed by a tube.

Pal Jody Lawton, who set up a GoFundMe page to help her friend, said: “I went to school with Beka – she has been through hell.

“She kicked cancer’s a*** as a child but has recently become ill again.

"Her bowels are paralysed and she can’t stop being sick. She can’t tolerate food. She’s on TPN (Total Parenteral Nutrition) food overnight.

"They’ve never come across a case like Beka so they’re not sure what to do - lots more tests are needed.

"She has been in hospital for over a month and has been referred to mental health to try and help her come to terms with her condition.

“To top everything off, while she's in hospital she has had her house broken into and her car stolen.

"This was Beka's lifeline for when she is well enough to come home as she cannot walk far – it is needed to transport the machinery Beka needs.

“The page is to get a replacement or just help with anything her and her family needs at this time.

"Up until this happening, Beka worked full time as a nurse and may have to give her career up completely.

“If everyone can just help where they can it would be greatly appreciated."

You can donate to the appeal HERE

The black DIscovery was taken from the DN12 area of Conisbrough at 6pm on February 11.

The registration is AJ59 YZZ and has a leather interior with TV consoles in the back.

In a Facebook post, Beka wrote: “I’m currently in hospital after a four week stay and need this car more then ever for my medical equipment I’m now needing 12 hours a day to be attached to.

“I cannot walk far any more and someone has taken my only bit of freedom

“Please make it too hot to handle and return it home.”

Anyone with information can contact the family on 07931 988317.

Alternatively, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 with any details about the vehicle.

You can also contact UK independent charity Crime Stoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

