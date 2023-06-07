Community projects across Doncaster set to run events for Loneliness Awareness Week

The grants, provided by the Social Isolation and Loneliness Alliance (SIA) – which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust – will enable several events to take place throughout the week.

Successful member organisations who all received up to £250 include Age UK Doncaster, Fun Filled Days, Doncaster Deaf Trust, PFG, Greenheart Community, Helping Hands, Dadesley Crafting, MHA Communities and Doncaster Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Bell from the SIA said: “We were so pleased that our members are offering community projects to raise awareness of loneliness and its impact, and it will be lovely to see all these different events taking place across our city during Loneliness Awareness Week.

Audrey and Cynthia

“Each organisation will be hosting a different event to target different people from our communities, and we are sure that these events will make a real difference to people.

“Loneliness Awareness Week is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness and getting people talking about it.

“Most of us will experience loneliness at some point in our lives and it is hoped that these events will help people to make new connections and find places where they can visit and see friendly welcoming faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age UK Doncaster is hosting their event on Wednesday June 14 between 10am and 1pm at the Ageing Well Centre at Silver Link, Bennetthorpe. This event is for anyone aged over 50 and there will be opportunities to make connections around conversation and for people to take part in physical activities, including an optional Walk and Talk around Town Fields.

Doncaster Mind will be at the new Mutt Hut at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet on Thursday June 15 from 10am until 2pm where they will be chatting to people to encourage conversations about loneliness, to support and signpost people to services and to offer 'thought cards' that can be given to friends, family, neighbours, colleagues to let them know they are cared about. Everyone is welcome to this event.

The Doncaster Deaf Trust event will take place on Thursday June 15 starting at 5.30pm and finishing at 9pm, this Summer BBQ is for anyone aged between 16 – 30 who is D/deaf or hard of hearing. This is an opportunity for people to celebrate new and existing friendships.

Helping Hands will be welcoming people to the Community Centre in Edlington on Friday June 16 between 10am and 12 noon. This coffee, cake and craft session is open to all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot happening during the week and we are extremely proud our members have enabled these events to happen,” said Kate.

A number of other events are taking place throughout the week. To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/siadclt

*Brought to you by Marmalade Trust, Loneliness Awareness Week is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness and getting people talking about it, across the UK and beyond.