Community interest company Flourish hosted family fest in Doncaster
It was all the fun of the fair when a flourishing community interest company hosted Balby Family Fest.
Woodfield Park and St Catherine’s House, now run by Flourish, off of Tickhill Road, was home to the festival which was fun for all the family.
There was a whole host of family entertainment and things to do.
Steve Gilman, interim MD of Flourish, said: “The sun was out and it was really busy. I want to thank everyone who came along to support us. Everyone had a great time.