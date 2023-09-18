Watch more videos on Shots!

Woodfield Park and St Catherine’s House, now run by Flourish, off of Tickhill Road, was home to the festival which was fun for all the family.

There was a whole host of family entertainment and things to do.

Steve Gilman, interim MD of Flourish, said: “The sun was out and it was really busy. I want to thank everyone who came along to support us. Everyone had a great time.

