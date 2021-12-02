Community group receives three years of funding which will allow them to bring more art to Doncaster

Right Up Our Street have been responsible for huge projects in the town such as the DN Festival of Light, Balby by the Sea and the Read 2 Write poetry group.

Their work started nine years ago and is led by project manager Sally Lockey alongside Lizzie Hewitt and Beth Prior.

The small but mighty team have been granted funding by Arts Council England so that they can continue to bring art enrichment to Doncaster.

The team can continue to work for three more years.

Sally said: “Right Up Our Street are thrilled to have received confirmation of a further three years of funding.

“Over the past nine years, with the support of our consortium and the community of Doncaster, the project has grown to understand the needs, values and creative interests of the people that live here.

“In turn we have become a trusted part of their creative ecology.

They have brought three light festivals to the town.

“What a great position to continue the project from.

“We all have a very exciting three years ahead of us.”

Since 2014 the team has brought many arts based events to Doncaster including their beloved DN Festival of light.

The funding has come from Arts Council England.

They have brought Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’, Novak’s ‘Tectonic’ and Heinrich and Palmer’s ‘The Crossing Place’ to St George’s Minster.

Other projects have included the Cosy Cinema, the Mexborough, Bentley Community Choir, the Rossington Grand Parade, Window Wanderland Day and the Day of the Dead in Rossington.

Right Up Our Street is part of Art Council England’s Creative People and Places programme.

The programme is all about getting people involved in art experiences where they live.

They work closely with Cast, DCLT, darts, Doncaster Voluntary Arts Network and the DMBC to bring creative and enriching experiences to people that serve as a gateway into the art community.

Often times they show people that art is and can be enjoyed by everyone no matter their connection to the community.

To keep up with what the team is working on you can visit their website here.