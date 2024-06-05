Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents from two neighboring villages have come together to demonstrate their community spirit by raising over £4,180 for their local hospice charity.

The annual charity football match between Barnburgh and Harlington held at Barnburgh Playing Fields kicked off at 1pm on Saturday 1 June, and the close-fought match saw Harlington win the game four goals to three on penalties to pick up the winners’ trophy.

Friends and family turned out to support the teams, before heading for refreshments at The Harlington Inn, followed by a disco, charity auction and games at Barnburgh Club.

Kelly Claxton who helped organise the event said: “It was a brilliant day and I’d like to say to everyone involved – from organising behind the scenes, playing football, donating raffle prizes, to turning out to support on the day – thank you! You’ve helped raise a fantastic amount of money for such a great local charity!”

Kelly Claxton (second right) and Mark Claxton (second left) are pictured with Chloe Mawson (left) and Maureen Harwood (right) from St John’s Hospice.

Kelly and husband Mark visited the Hospice to hand over the money raised to Hospice Fundraiser Maureen Harwood who said: “Well done and thank you for this wonderful donation – everyone should be extremely proud!

“Every penny will go towards supporting local patients and families, and ensuring they receive the best possible care and support from our Hospice Team.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk