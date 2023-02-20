Community clean-up campaigner transforms dilapidated Doncaster play park

The park in the middle of Doncaster’s Clay Lane Estate was littered with broken glass and rubbish with play equipment dirty and damaged.

After hearing abou the state of the park off Shackleton Road, former Doncaster councillor Daniel Barwell took it upon himself to give the facility a much-needed spring clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So armed with sweeping brush and a jet wash and helped by local parents, he set about sprucing up the 70-year-old park – known ny some residents as the Little Park, as it lies across from nearby Sandall Park (the Big Park).

Clay Lane park has been transformed by Daniel Barwell.

He said: “A resident got in touch with me regarding broken glass in the park in Clay Lane.

"So I decided to get my sweeping brush and clear it up myself, going back a week later to wash the equipment too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clay Lane park is probably the most secret and least maintained park in Doncaster, accessible only via an alleyway and unseen from the joining roadway.

“Unfortunately, it is slowly falling to disrepair alongside the old Clay Lane Club next to it, with rusted equipment and paint sections on the floor peeling away.

“The council came out to repair small sections of the matting a year ago after it was reported but since then other than the bins being emptied there hasn't been much done.

"That's why we took it upon ourselves as a community to do it, rather than wait for the council to eventually get round to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With summer coming up soon, parks should be a priority to keep our kids entertained in a safe environment.”

“Thank you to local parents and kids who offered coffees and to refill our water barrels so we could keep at it.

“Which park next?”

Locals have also called for the bulldozing of the redudnant and crumbling Clay Lane Club which blights the estate and has become a target for arsonists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad