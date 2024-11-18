Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy legend Paul Chuckle brought the laughter to Yorkshire Wildlife Park as he opened 2024’s spectacular Winter Illuminations.

The slapstick comedian was amongst the first to enjoy Yorkshire’s biggest and best winter light trail, featuring 3km of lights and lanterns.

This year the park has been transformed into a magical, globetrotting experience, taking you “Around The World in 80 Days!”

The walk-through experience includes a showstopping array of attractions that take visitors on a fantastical adventure across six continents, complete with fairground rides and plenty of selfie spots along the way.

Comedian Paul Chuckle at the opening night of Winter Illuminations at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Photo credit: YWP/Dominic Lipinski

The Chuckle Brother shared: “I was thrilled to be asked to open the Illuminations and tour the various lights and lanterns.

“It was the perfect way to kickstart the festive celebrations with my family.

“I can guarantee that there is something for all ages to enjoy! I loved it just as much as my son and grandchildren.”

Best known for the many years on the children’s BBC1 TV show ChuckleVision, as well as his more recent DJ career and acting roles, Paul has a devoted fanbase that spans all ages.

He has just finished shooting in Malta for Channel 5’s “The Madam Blanc Mysteries” and a recently filmed guest appearance in a new film.

CEO John Minion added:” It was great to welcome Paul to the park to officially open our annual Illuminations.

“Our Christmas events are always a hit, but the opening this year proved more popular than ever!

“When tickets were first released, an overwhelming surge of eager visitors caused the site to crash within seconds.

“And the event did not disappoint! It was lovely to see so many families enjoying the lights together and getting into the festive spirit.”

The Illuminations, which were opened on Friday night, will run on selected dates up until January 4th and a few tickets remain available for booking (see the website for full details).

The Park is now gearing up for the rest of the Christmas season, which includes a Christmas Fair, Christmas Party and the opportunity to have breakfast with Santa!

The Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village locates next to the park, provides a welcome break from the cold weather.

Evolution experience restaurant offers an unforgettable dining experience for the whole family, and the Wilds café is the perfect place to dine and unwind.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor uproar play den where they can swing, slide, and stomp through a world filled with pre-historic themed obstacles!

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and Polar Bears.

For full details of YWP’s Winter Illuminations visit https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/explore/special-events/winter-illuminations/