Comedian's Doncaster village sign snap goes viral over Liverpool jibes

A photo of a Doncaster area village has gone viral – after being posted online by a comedian who was then bombarded with jibes by Liverpool supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand-up comic and author Sam Avery, who is also a regular on TalkSport and BBC Radio, shared a photo of the sign welcoming visitors to the North Nottinghamshire village of Everton, which of course, shares its names with the Merseyside Premier League team of the same name.

Posting the pic to his 25,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, Everton follower Sam wrote: “Just drove through this little village,” accompanying it with a blue heart emoji, the colours of the club, nicknamed the Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But eagle-eyed supporters of deadly rivals Liverpool were quick to pick up on the 30mph speed limit sign just behind the village sign – and quicky turned it into jibes against Everton supporters.

Sam Avery's photo of a village sign in Everton went viral and became a target for Liverpool FC jibes.

Poking fun at Everton’s failure to win a trophy since 1995 – thirty years – one wag responded: “That sign will say 31 next year.”

Everton haven’t won silverware since lifting the FA Cup against Manchester United in that year – while Liverpool have recently been crowned Premier League winners.

Another joked: “Even the traffic signs are taking the p***,” while another Reds fan added: “As a Liverpool fan, this tickled me.”

Another added: “Won’t be long before its up to forty.”

The village, which is situated on the A631 between Gainsborough and Bawtry, is part of Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire and is home to more than 900 people.