Comedian Ed Byrne pops to the pub for a pre-show pint in Doncaster

If you were out in the city on Tuesday you may well have spotted a TV celebrity.

Comedian Ed Byrne popped into the Doncaster Brewery and Tap on Young Street for a quick pint before his show at Cast.

Ed, who has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcoks, Father Ted and The Graham Norton Show amongst others, opted for a “Mucky Bucket” black IPA.