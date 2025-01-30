Comedian Ed Byrne pops to the pub for a pre-show pint in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:15 BST
If you were out in the city on Tuesday you may well have spotted a TV celebrity.

Comedian Ed Byrne popped into the Doncaster Brewery and Tap on Young Street for a quick pint before his show at Cast.

Ed, who has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcoks, Father Ted and The Graham Norton Show amongst others, opted for a “Mucky Bucket” black IPA.

