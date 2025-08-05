Coins not seen for 15 years recovered by fire crews at Conisbrough Castle

Fire crews came to the rescue at Doncaster’s historic Conisbrough Castle – to recover 15 years worth of coins left by visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the Grade I listed building, known across South Yorkshire as a landmark for its huge keep.

And it was from the tower that crews collected coins deposited at the castle over the last decade and a half by visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Something a bit different for our crews.

Coins have been recovered by fire crews at Conisbrough Castle.

"We worked with English Heritage at Conisbrough Castle to test our rope rescue skills and also help staff at the castle to retrieve money and inspect internal walls within a tower.

"It's the first time in 15 years that anyone has been down to the bottom of the tower which dates back to the 1170s.”

The castle was initially built in the 11th century and the 28-metre (92 ft) high keep was the inspiration for Sir Walter Scott in his 1819 novel Ivanhoe.