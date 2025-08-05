Coins not seen for 15 years recovered by fire crews at Conisbrough Castle
Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the Grade I listed building, known across South Yorkshire as a landmark for its huge keep.
And it was from the tower that crews collected coins deposited at the castle over the last decade and a half by visitors.
A spokesperson said: “Something a bit different for our crews.
"We worked with English Heritage at Conisbrough Castle to test our rope rescue skills and also help staff at the castle to retrieve money and inspect internal walls within a tower.
"It's the first time in 15 years that anyone has been down to the bottom of the tower which dates back to the 1170s.”
The castle was initially built in the 11th century and the 28-metre (92 ft) high keep was the inspiration for Sir Walter Scott in his 1819 novel Ivanhoe.
