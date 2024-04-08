Co-op signs disappear from Doncaster supermarket days after unveiling in latest twist to saga

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the outlet on Thorne Road near to Sandall Park has been stop-start for months – and was originally supposed to be an Asda ‘on the go’ convenience store.

But signs advertising it as an Asda were removed last summer – leaving potential shoppers speculating on the potential future of the store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week signs with the Co-op's famous blue and white logo were added to exterior billboards with EG On The Move branding also installed.

Now you see it, now you don't - Co-op signs have disappeared from outside a Doncaster supermarket just days after they were unveiled.

But just days after being installed, the firm’s branding has now disappeared again – with white space where the signs used to be.

Work has been taking place to construct the store near the entrance to Shaw Lane Industrial Estate since October 2022.

Last year, bright green Asda logos were attached to the roof of the petrol station forecourt as well as exterior advertising signs, also promoting Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Cooplands and Leon which were expected to be among the outlets at the store.

But the Asda branding was later removed – along with the firm’s clothing brand George, leading to speculation that the supermarket giant had pulled out of the development.

Signs for sandwich giant Subway and bakery firm Greggs have been added – but branding for coffee outlet Leon and bakery firm Cooplands have been removed.

New York pizza chain Sbarro still appears to be part of the set up while hot dog concession Rollover seems to be no longer involved at the new outlet at the junction of Thorne Road and Wheatley Hall Road.

Starbucks branding has also been added to signs.

Plans were submitted in 2022 by UK retailer EG Group, which had been working in conjuction with Asda to open the firm’s ‘On The Move’ branches across the country, with 100 already open and 100 more to follow and stocking up to 2,500 products.

