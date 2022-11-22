Over 130 people were in attendance on the night with guests from across Doncaster that included Mayor Ros Jones, partners from Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire ICB, Club Doncaster, Doncaster College, Yorkshire Sport Foundation, alongside the nominees and award winners, to celebrate the worthy winners of the awards and hear what impact The Foundation has on many lives across the city.

Media partners, TX1 Radio hosted the evening, as The Foundation launched the impact summary and strategic plan for the next three years.

You can view the 2022-25 strategic plan and impact report through this link:

The award winners on the night were;

Ellie Mortimer - Club Doncaster Sports College Student of the Year (Sponsored by Doncaster College)

Tom Green - Darren Warner Volunteer of the Year

Paul Reynoldson - Fit Rovers Participant of the Year (Sponsored by Doncaster Dons RLFC)

People Focused Group (PFG) - Inclusion Award (Sponsored by Doncaster Rovers Belles LFC)

Noah Hall-Weir - Young Person of the Year (Sponsored by Doncaster Rovers FC)

Sunnyfields Primary School - School of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)

Sienna Singleton - NCS Graduate of the Year (Sponsored by TX1 Radio)

Patrick Queen - Eric Randerson Special Recognition Award

Some of the nominees were also in attendance on the night and were presented with a certificate as finalists.

CEO, John Davis, opened the night with a speech and showcased the promotional video that supports the impact and strategy launch.

CEO of Club Doncaster Foundation, John Davis and Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones

Speaking of the event, he said: “The awards gave us the opportunity to celebrate some of the phenomenal achievements of our participants, partners and the wider Doncaster community.

"A key part of our new strategy has been placing our community at the heart of what we do and this feedback has shaped how our services will look moving forward.

"We encourage people across Doncaster to join us, support us and help us improve more lives across the city.”

Mark Hall, father of Noah, who took home the Young Person of the Year award said, “The awards night was such a huge success celebrating the Foundation and all that is good in Doncaster.

“The Foundation do a fantastic job within the community and it’s something that my son and I are so proud to support and be a part of.

“We can’t thank everyone enough, especially Heather and Claire, who have organised a fantastic evening in showcasing the work the Foundation does, and we look forward to giving years more support to this amazing enterprise.”

The golden ticket raffle that took place on the night, has been drawn today and a list of raffle prizes and winners are listed below;

Louis Tomlinson signed memorabilia - Elaine McFarlane

One night stay at The Crown Hotel for two people - Tracy Cartwright

James Coppinger signed canvas - Jenny Martin

DRFC Signed shirt - Andrew Westmoreland

Hospitality package for 4 people @ DRFC home game - Gaynor Queen

Hospitality package for 4 people @ Donny Belles home game - Karen Beardsley

£20 Beauty Outlet voucher - Nigel Harrison

3 month Foundation Fitness gym membership (Dec-Feb) - Connor Cambridge

3 month Foundation Fitness gym membership (Dec-Feb) - Derek & Lois Daniels

Beauty Outlet mystery box (RRP: £50) - Natalie Starkey

Green Rovers training top - Lizzie Robinson

Signed Millie Johnson book and bookmark - Mayor Ros Jones

Glass bowl from Baytree Interiors - Martin O’Hara

Glass vase from Baytree Interiors - No name*

Set of candlesticks from Baytree Interiors - Pippa Mell

Gonk with extendable legs from Baytree Interiors - Alan Stewart

Reed diffuser from Baytree Interiors - Kelly Walker

World Lager and glass set - Blue Thornhill

Gin board - Danny Wake

Beer and pork crackling set - Kelly Walker

Bottle of prosecco - Rebecca Parfitt

To arrange collection of your prize, please contact [email protected].

Collections can be made Monday-Friday during business normal business hours.

Should you wish to support the event in the future then please visit https://clubdoncasterfoundation.co.uk/support-us/donate.

* Where no name is stated on raffle prizes, winners have been contacted.