Classical vocal trio Tenors Unlimited are coming to Doncaster this summer

The number one selling classical vocal trio Tenors Unlimited will be in Doncaster on Saturday, August 21 at 8pm.

The event will be hosted by Aled Jones MBE.

Tenors Unlimited will be joined by Sophie Evans, Payee Chen and The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

Tenors Unlimited left to right Scott Ciscon Jem Sharples Paul Martin

Jem Sharples from Tenors Unlimited, said: “We’re delighted to be performing in front of a live audience again and to join such a stellar line up of fellow artists and our host Aled Jones.

“We will be singing a wide range of songs from opera, old favourites, modern pop songs and some we’ve written ourselves.

“There’s something for everyone.”

The trio have been singing together since 2003 and perform music from a variety of genres.

Guests are invited to bring their own refreshments, chairs and blankets.

Doors open at 6pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

To book tickets click here.