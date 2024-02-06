City's top vicar steps down from Doncaster Minster with special retirement service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reverend Canon David Stevens, who has been at the helm of the Minster for nine years, stepped down following the weekend service.

A spokesman for Doncaster Minster said: “This was the final service of the Revd Stevens as Vicar of Doncaster Minster and included a presentation and farewell from the congregation and community of Doncaster Minster.

“We wish David well as he retires from active ministry after nine years serving the Minster and people of Doncaster.”

A spokesman for the Diocese of Sheffield said: “Wishing the Reverend Canon David Stevens all the best, following his retirement service at Doncaster Minster this weekend.”

Parishioners also lined up to pay tribute to Canon Stevens, a father of two and huge Welsh rugby fan and one said: “May God bless you in your retirement - enjoy it.”

Another said: “Aww he married me and my wife and Christened our little boy in the Minster. What a great person - he will be missed.

"Enjoy your retirement father David.”

Another wrote: “Thank you so much for being an inspiring person for God in our community. May your retirement be a blessed time of family, fun and adventurous projects. God bless.”