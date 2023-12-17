City of Doncaster Council has been awarded almost £100k from The National Lottery Heritage Fund which will be put towards the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry (KOYLI) collection.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The KOYLI regimental museum is based at Danum Gallery Library and Museum and displays weapons, uniforms and medals showcasing the amazing true stories of Yorkshire soldiers and their families in peace and wartime.

This cash injection, made possible by National Lottery players, will help make the collection more accessible to the public at the City of Doncaster Archives at Chequer Road. There will also be a range of volunteering opportunities on the project which will include undertaking collections research and digitisation. Wellbeing sessions using the rich historic collections will be run for young carers and veterans.Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture from City of Doncaster Council said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will allow our collection of the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry to grow and prosper and help connect more people to Doncaster’s rich history. We are determined to support our veterans in whatever way we can and this funding will allow us to continue with that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “It is fantastic news that thanks to the National Lottery players, we have been able to support City of Doncaster Council through our Dynamic Collections Campaign to ensure that the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry collection is preserved for years to come, meaning that local communities and visitors can learn more about this important heritage.”

An image from the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Regimental Museum.