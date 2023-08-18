News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

City of Doncaster Council agrees new five-year contract for council housing management company

City of Doncaster Council this week confirmed a new management agreement with St Leger Homes, enabling the local housing provider to manage council housing on behalf of the authority until March 2029.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST

St Leger Homes have managed City of Doncaster Council’s social housing stock since October 2005. The renewal of the management agreement came after a review conducted by City of Doncaster Council which showed that St Leger Homes remains a low cost and medium to high performing organisation compared to peers in the Arms Length Management Organisation (ALMO) sector and other national housing providers.

Dave Wilkinson, Chair of St Leger Homes, who was present at Cabinet when the approval was given, said: “We are passionate about the services we provide to our tenants and the communities in Doncaster and it is great that the Council has recognised the success we have had. This new agreement allows to us develop a new five-year Corporate Plan which will demonstrate how we will continue to deliver improvements for our customers and Doncaster communities alongside the Council and our partners”

Cllr Glyn Jones, who is the Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, said: "I’m delighted to confirm that St Leger Homes will continue to manage City of Doncaster Council’s housing stock. We have been impressed by St Leger Homes’ commitment to delivering excellent services and look forward to carrying on our work with them to deliver our shared vision of quality council housing and services for local people across Doncaster.”

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilDeputy MayorDoncasterHousing