City of Doncaster Council agrees new five-year contract for council housing management company

St Leger Homes have managed City of Doncaster Council’s social housing stock since October 2005. The renewal of the management agreement came after a review conducted by City of Doncaster Council which showed that St Leger Homes remains a low cost and medium to high performing organisation compared to peers in the Arms Length Management Organisation (ALMO) sector and other national housing providers.

Dave Wilkinson, Chair of St Leger Homes, who was present at Cabinet when the approval was given, said: “We are passionate about the services we provide to our tenants and the communities in Doncaster and it is great that the Council has recognised the success we have had. This new agreement allows to us develop a new five-year Corporate Plan which will demonstrate how we will continue to deliver improvements for our customers and Doncaster communities alongside the Council and our partners”