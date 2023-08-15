City centre artisan market axed as Lakeside Village fayre organiser offers to fill gap

Doncaster Markets has announced that the market, which is held on one Saturday each month, has been cancelled for this coming weekend and for all remaining dates this year.

A spokesman said: “With regret, we're having to cancel this weekend's Artisan Market and all remaining artisan markets for 2023 - apologies to all concerned.

“Rather than dwell on this negative, we're looking forward excitedly to bringing back Artisan Markets in 2024 when the fabulously refurbished Corn Exchange will provide an beautiful new home for future artisan markets and other pop-up events, rain or shine.”