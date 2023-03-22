Citizens Advice are recruiting volunteers in Doncaster at upcoming open day

Citizens Advice Doncaster representatives will be joined on Tuesday April 4 by Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, at their recruiting event.

Those interested in volunteering can go to the open event at New Rossington’s Family Hub on Grantham Street, from 10am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation is looking to hire in a range of roles including general advice, information assistants, admin and reception, research and campaign workers.

Help is at hand

Anyone who is working age can apply to volunteer, with an aim to recruit people from a variety of backgrounds.

Citizens Advice Doncaster said: “We believe volunteering is a valuable experience for people of all ages, from the newly retired wishing to continue to provide a valuable contribution to society or younger working age people using the opportunity for entering the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has a positive impact on jobseekers as it upskills them building workplace confidence, providing experience interacting with colleagues and the public, and provides numerous skills needed to gain entry level jobs such as telephone skills and computer literacy.

“It forms connections and helps alleviate feelings of isolation that people who have been out of the working environment for a period of time may experience.”

Mr Fletcher added; “This will be a great opportunity for local people to learn more about volunteering with Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough. Come along and find out about what is on offer!”