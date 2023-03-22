News you can trust since 1925
Citizens Advice are recruiting volunteers in Doncaster at upcoming open day

Citizens Advice Doncaster are driving to recruit volunteers in a variety of roles at an upcoming open day.

By Shannon Mower
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT

Citizens Advice Doncaster representatives will be joined on Tuesday April 4 by Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, at their recruiting event.

Those interested in volunteering can go to the open event at New Rossington’s Family Hub on Grantham Street, from 10am to 1pm.

The organisation is looking to hire in a range of roles including general advice, information assistants, admin and reception, research and campaign workers.

Anyone who is working age can apply to volunteer, with an aim to recruit people from a variety of backgrounds.

Citizens Advice Doncaster said: “We believe volunteering is a valuable experience for people of all ages, from the newly retired wishing to continue to provide a valuable contribution to society or younger working age people using the opportunity for entering the workplace.

“It has a positive impact on jobseekers as it upskills them building workplace confidence, providing experience interacting with colleagues and the public, and provides numerous skills needed to gain entry level jobs such as telephone skills and computer literacy.

“It forms connections and helps alleviate feelings of isolation that people who have been out of the working environment for a period of time may experience.”

Mr Fletcher added; “This will be a great opportunity for local people to learn more about volunteering with Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough. Come along and find out about what is on offer!”

Volunteer role listings can also be found at https://www.cadoncasterborough.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

