Christmas shortage fears grow as Doncaster Tesco strike extended to other depots

Tesco workers in Doncaster have announced eight days of strike action in the run up to Christmas.

Tesco workers are due to strike just days before Christmas - and during crucial home delivery periods too.

Workers at the Middle Bank depot in Doncaster will strike on December 16 and 17 as well as from December 20-25.

The warehouse workers have already been warned they could lose their annual bonus or be sacked if they go on strike as planned later this month.

Despite industrial action taking place at a number of its depot, the supermarket giant isn't worried that orders will be impacted.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We have worked hard to deliver Christmas for our customers and are confident we will be able to fulfil our plans.

"We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action.

"We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts."

Action is due to take place predominantly on December 20 which is less than a week away from the big day itself, and just as Christmas online orders are due to be shipped out.

Trade union Usdaw is planning to take action at fives sites across the UK including one in Livingston, on the date.

The strikes are due to take place for another five days after that, taking action right through to Christmas Day.

Before that though Didcot and Doncaster sites as well as another two sites in Antrim and Belfast are due to host strikes on and from December 16 too, which is only another 11 days away from now.

The workers are balloting for strike action in a row over pay.

Tesco had offered a 4% pay rise, while workers argue it isn't enough.

The Tesco spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers.