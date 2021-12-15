Christmas parcel reunited with Doncaster owner after social media appeal
A Christmas present delivered to the wrong house in Doncaster has been reunited with its rightful owner after a social media appeal.
The mystery package was delivered to a house in Auckley – and the woman who received was keen to find its rightful owner.
It wasn’t addressed to her name and it wasn’t something she ordered.
The letter was addressed to a Mr A Gill and was sent to a house in Ainsley Close with no return address on the parcel.
Following a Facebook appeal and story in the Free Press, the owner was traced to a house in Carcroft.
Danielle Hanson, who helped co-ordinate the appeal on behalf of her aunt, who received the parcel said: “He lives just around the corner from her - he put it to be delivered to his house, then changed it to his mum’s address but the combination of both addresses ended up on the box.”