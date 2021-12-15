Christmas parcel reunited with Doncaster owner after social media appeal

The parcel has now been reunited with its owner.

The mystery package was delivered to a house in Auckley – and the woman who received was keen to find its rightful owner.

It wasn’t addressed to her name and it wasn’t something she ordered.

The letter was addressed to a Mr A Gill and was sent to a house in Ainsley Close with no return address on the parcel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a Facebook appeal and story in the Free Press, the owner was traced to a house in Carcroft.