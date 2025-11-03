Christmas fayre set to raise funds for Doncaster therapy pool appeal

Families in Doncaster are being invited to a fun-filled festive Christmas fayre to help raise funds for a local charity campaign.

The event, taking place at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s Diamond Activity and Therapeutic Services Centre on Opal Way, within the Tickhill Road Hospital site on November 29 from 11am to 3pm, aims to support the centre’s £250,000 Therapy Pool Campaign.

The initiative, run through the Trust’s Your Hearts and Minds charity, will transform the centre’s 30-year-old pool into a modern sensory therapy space designed to improve the health and wellbeing of people with learning disabilities and special needs across the region.

Service Manager Morag McKay-Ellison said the fayre was part of the team’s commitment to helping meet the fundraising goal.

“Our team and clients are really passionate about reaching our fundraising target, so this is our way of helping to raise the much-needed funds,” she said.

The fayre will feature more than 25 stalls offering handmade crafts, plants, books, clothing, food and drink, art and prints, and a chance to enjoy a relaxing complimentary therapy.

Morag added: “There’s something for everyone, and we really hope people will come along and support us.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Therapy Pool Appeal can do so online at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/therapypool

Your Hearts and Mind is a charity for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH). The charity helps to make a difference across all the communities supporting people living in Rotherham, Doncaster, and North Lincolnshire.

To know more please visit Your Hearts and Minds website.