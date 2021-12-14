Christmas fair helps boost funds for Doncaster mental health support group

The event at the Queens Design Centre in Wheatley was organised by Charlotte Sharpe and included stalls, a Santa’s grotto – and even a surprise visit from an elf!

It raised £115 for the Unlock Your You Doncaster Mental Health Initial Response Unit with £25 also donated to cancer charity Firefly.

The Unlock Your You group was launched earlier this year and offers one to one help and support over the phone or email and will also offer meet-up sessions for people to discuss their mental health problems.

The Christmas event was to raise money for Unlock Your You.

Part of a growing nationwide network, trained volunteers are on hand to give support and advice to those in need.

Co-ordinator Lisa-Ann Ross-McMann said: “We’re here to help people in Doncaster The service is open to absolutely anyone to discuss problems that are concerning them in a confidential setting.

"Counsellors will be able to chat to people about stress, depression and anxiety issues they may be facing.”

As well as the phone line and email support, ‘walk and talk’ sessions and coffee mornings are also be held where people can come along and discuss their problems.

She said: “We want people to feel free and able to come along and maybe relax and have a chat. It is about bringing the community together and showing that people needn’t feel alone if they want to talk to someone.”

The phone line is open from 7am to midnight on weekdays and 8am to 11pm at weekends to offer support.