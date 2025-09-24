Christmas card competition offers chance to raise awareness of Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s endangered species

A Christmas card competition is offering children the chance to raise awareness of Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s endangered species.

The charity based at the park, The WildLife Foundation, is offering school children the chance to design festive artwork.

The winner will receive an in-school assembly or virtual wildlife session.

Cheryl Williams, Trustee of The Foundation, revealed: “The Christmas card should feature a WildLife Foundation animal, and you can choose from creatures like black rhinos, giraffes, polar bears and giant otters.

“All of these animals are endangered, and we need to raise awareness on their protection.

“Our winner’s design will be used as the official WildLife Foundation Christmas card. This is a great opportunity for artistic children to show their skills.

“We are looking forward to see all of cards featuring some of our beloved animals.”

Entries close at 12pm on Friday, December 5.

Cheryl added: “Each class can submit up to three entries.

“If the winner’s school is within a 30-minute drive of YWP, they can win a school assembly, bringing conservation to life in the classroom.

“Schools outside the area will win a virtual session or a school visit for up to 32 students.”

YWP’s CEO, John Minion, said: “We are delighted to support this competition and inspire the future generation on the importance of the vital conservation work, which takes place at the park.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a unique walkthrough experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, Giraffes, Sea Lions and Black Rhinos.

The WildLife Foundation, the charity based at the park, works with partners around the world to deliver projects for animal conservation, welfare and education.

Full competition details and T&Cs can be found here: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/tickets-passes/admission/school-trips-educational-visits/wildlife-foundation-christmas-card-competition/