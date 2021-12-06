Christmas bingo night will raise money for a Doncaster sports foundation

There are prizes to be won at a Christmas bingo event which is raising money for a Doncaster sports charity.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:40 pm

The Club Doncaster Foundation will be hosting a Christmas Bingo Night on Thursday, December 16 at 7pm.

The bingo night includes fantastic prizes and all the money raised will go back into the foundation.

Tickets are £10 which includes three games of bingo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be a Christmas Bingo event later this month.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster's oldest person set to hit 109 - and puts long life down to fags and b...

Entrants must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult.

The event will be hosted via Zoom to follow the government's recommendations.

Because it is an online event it is open to anyone who can join via the internet connection.

Club Doncaster Foundation works alongside Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles and Doncaster Rugby League to bring professional sport into the local community.

They are a non-profit, self funding registered charity that has achieved more than 30 years of inspiring positive change, participation in sport, physical activity and education.

To book a space click here for more information email [email protected]

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterBingoLiam HodenZoomDoncaster Rovers Belles