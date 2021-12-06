Christmas bingo night will raise money for a Doncaster sports foundation

The Club Doncaster Foundation will be hosting a Christmas Bingo Night on Thursday, December 16 at 7pm.

The bingo night includes fantastic prizes and all the money raised will go back into the foundation.

Tickets are £10 which includes three games of bingo.

Entrants must be over 18 or accompanied by an adult.

The event will be hosted via Zoom to follow the government's recommendations.

Because it is an online event it is open to anyone who can join via the internet connection.

Club Doncaster Foundation works alongside Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles and Doncaster Rugby League to bring professional sport into the local community.

They are a non-profit, self funding registered charity that has achieved more than 30 years of inspiring positive change, participation in sport, physical activity and education.

To book a space click here for more information email [email protected]