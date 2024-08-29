Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Children's Air Ambulance (TCAA) team were thrilled to once again participate in the vibrant and inclusive Doncaster Pride earlier this month.

The annual event, organised by the Doncaster Pride organisation, has always been close to the charity’s heart, and this year TCAA’s involvement was bigger and better than ever before.

The day began early as the dedicated team prepared to engage with the thousands of attendees at the spectacular celebration of unity and diversity.

Presence at the event was marked by two well-positioned stalls right at the Main Stage, ensuring maximum visibility among the 20,000 - 25,000 attendees. This prime location allowed the charity to enjoy the fabulous bands, tributes, and drag performers while engaging with the community.

Children's Air Ambulance proudly soar at Doncaster Pride.

The fundraising stall, managed by TCAA Community Fundraising Executive Sharon Evans, TCAA Assistant Cherry Crane, and volunteers Serina Doran, Belal Al-Kattan, and Lauren Parr, was a hub of activity throughout the day. Meanwhile, the charity’s Retail Stall staffed by the dedicated team from the brilliant Doncaster superstore and Landing Pad Café – Cheryl Peate, Paula Copeland, Matthew Whitehead, Jenny Boyle, and Debbie Coy – also saw fantastic engagement from the crowd.

The group also proudly took part in the Unity Pride Parade where TCAA Head of Operations, Alfie Daly, supported the event by bringing along the charity’s branded car, which added to the shimmering show. The car was proudly manned by committed charity employees and volunteers, including Johnathan Roughton, Christine and John Ames, Benjamin Wright and Becky Wright.

“We were overwhelmed by the support, donations, and kind words from those who visited our stalls. The positive response not only helps us continue our vital work but also reinforces the incredible sense of community that Doncaster Pride fosters,” said Cherry Crane TCAA Assistant.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this day a success, from our hardworking team to the attendees who stopped by to show their support. The Children's Air Ambulance is proud to be part of such a wonderful event, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration with Doncaster Pride” she added.

The Children's Air Ambulance provides lifesaving transport for critically ill babies and children across the UK. The service’s specially equipped helicopters ensure that young patients receive the urgent care they need.

The charity relies entirely on charitable donations to continue its vital service, for more information visit: www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.