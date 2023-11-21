Children In Need: Head shave and bike ride raise hundreds at Doncaster supermarket

Staff and customers at a Doncaster supermarket helped raise hundreds for Children In Need with a day of fundraising activites, including a head shave and charity bike ride.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda in Carcroft was a sea of yellow and even enjoyed a visit from Pudsey Bear as staff threw themselves into a series of challenges to raise more than £750.

Store community champion Tracie Northedge said: “We had a fantastic day on Friday. The local community, colleagues and friends showed so much generosity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One store worker, Casey, cycled 52 miles – equivalent to two marathons, thanks to Ashleigh and Connan Murray from Eco Fitness who donated a bicycle for the challenge.

Asda Carcroft held a day of fundraising for Children In Need.

Zoe Parker-Hill had her head shaved Paula Knight and Tracie and colleague Jill Carolan, also a community champion, held a tombola.

Added Tracie: “All the store joined in with all our activities.