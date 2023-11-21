Children In Need: Head shave and bike ride raise hundreds at Doncaster supermarket
Asda in Carcroft was a sea of yellow and even enjoyed a visit from Pudsey Bear as staff threw themselves into a series of challenges to raise more than £750.
Store community champion Tracie Northedge said: “We had a fantastic day on Friday. The local community, colleagues and friends showed so much generosity.”
One store worker, Casey, cycled 52 miles – equivalent to two marathons, thanks to Ashleigh and Connan Murray from Eco Fitness who donated a bicycle for the challenge.
Zoe Parker-Hill had her head shaved Paula Knight and Tracie and colleague Jill Carolan, also a community champion, held a tombola.
Added Tracie: “All the store joined in with all our activities.
“We are so proud of ourselves as this was our first Children In Need event and we count it as a big success.”