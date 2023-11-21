News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Children In Need: Head shave and bike ride raise hundreds at Doncaster supermarket

Staff and customers at a Doncaster supermarket helped raise hundreds for Children In Need with a day of fundraising activites, including a head shave and charity bike ride.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Asda in Carcroft was a sea of yellow and even enjoyed a visit from Pudsey Bear as staff threw themselves into a series of challenges to raise more than £750.

Store community champion Tracie Northedge said: “We had a fantastic day on Friday. The local community, colleagues and friends showed so much generosity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One store worker, Casey, cycled 52 miles – equivalent to two marathons, thanks to Ashleigh and Connan Murray from Eco Fitness who donated a bicycle for the challenge.

Most Popular
Asda Carcroft held a day of fundraising for Children In Need.Asda Carcroft held a day of fundraising for Children In Need.
Asda Carcroft held a day of fundraising for Children In Need.

Zoe Parker-Hill had her head shaved Paula Knight and Tracie and colleague Jill Carolan, also a community champion, held a tombola.

Added Tracie: “All the store joined in with all our activities.

“We are so proud of ourselves as this was our first Children In Need event and we count it as a big success.”

Related topics:Children in NeedASDADoncaster