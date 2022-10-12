Cheating map reveals huge drop in number of Doncaster people having affairs

The study says there are 614 city people cheating - a steep fall on last year's figure of 1,729.

Experts say it is due to the cost of living crisis making it too expensive for many people to go out and meet new partners with the fall also linked to the Covid crisis.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a town, city or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

The number of people in Doncaster having affairs has plummeted in the last year.

The IllicitEncounters.com map is based on data from one million postcodes.

Spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a big fall in affairs in Doncaster.

"People are staying at home because they cannot afford to go out and the chances of new affairs starting are more limited.

"There is still a hangover from Covid and people are wary of dating new partners."

