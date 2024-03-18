Charity to be set up in honour of Doncaster ref after fundraising match
More than 200 players turned out for the game in honour of Bessacarr FC stalwart Julian Biela at the club’s Cantley Park ground over the weekend.
And following the success of the game, the Julian Biela Young Referees’ Charity is to be established to help young officials in the game.
Mr Biela, who was involved with the club for many years and was also a qualified referee, died at the age of 62 last month.
A club spokesman said: “The memorial match was an absolute success.
"Many thanks to everyone that turned up to show your support – last count was 227.
“We’ve managed to get two games on, raise a decent amount of money and you know what, most of all, we’ve all had a good laugh while doing so.
“Thank you to all our volunteers that once again have out done themselves and delivered yet again, thank you to everyone that donated raffle prizes, thank you to everyone that bought a raffle ticket, thank you to all that have donated to our just giving page.
"Thank you to all that chucked a few quid into the collection bucket, thank you to everyone that bought a drink or some food.
"Thank you to all the players that turned up young and old and chucked a tenner in.
"Thank you to the referees that officiated for us. And most of all thank you to the Biela family for joining us.
"All profit from all of the above will be donated direct to the Biela family for them to do with as they choose.
“Some people deserve this send off and some don’t. Julian definitely deserved this send off.
“Out of all the sadness coming out of these dark times there’s always a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. We have decided to set up the Julian Biela Young Referees Charity to support young referees coming through the club.
Fundraising for Mr Biela’s family is continiuing here https://www.justgiving.com/crowd.../InmemoryofJulianBiela...
In 2021, he was awarded match official of the year by the Sheffield and Hallmshire County Football Association for his duties as a referee.