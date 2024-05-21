Charity marks 20 years of helping women and their children in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity is marking two decades of successful partnerships helping women and their children in Doncaster.

YWCA Yorkshire is marking 20 years after being appointed by City of Doncaster Council leaders in 2004 with a remit to support young women and their children to thrive in the city.

The purpose-built core building housed eight self-contained apartments and the first women, and their children, moved into Green Gables in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YWCA Yorkshire has managed, strengthened and grown the Green Gables service over the last two decades; demonstrating the value and impact achieved for communities through long-term joined-up provision and partnerships.

Green Gables has supported women and their children in Doncaster.

In 2011, Doncaster Council scaled-up the contract to include specialist support for a further 75 families across the city. In 2014, YWCA Yorkshire secured funding to expand their team further, becoming key delivery partners in the Stronger Families Programme.

Working with some of the most vulnerable women, children and families in Doncaster, Green Gables partnered with community groups and services spanning health, education, criminal justice, housing and social care, to build family resilience.

Over two decades, Project Workers have supported and housed hundreds of people grappling with homelessness, mental health, domestic abuse and financial hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the charity partners with Together Housing to provide safe accommodation and wrap-around support for young women with children in five houses and eight self-contained apartments. Specialist Project Workers deliver bespoke mental health and wellbeing support, tenancy, parenting and relationship programmes and pathways to skills training, qualifications and employment.

Green Gable Project Manager, Janine Egan and YWCA Yorkshire Chief Executive, Tracy Gollins.

As well as the housing provision, the expert team supports a further 75 families locally through an outreach programme.

Jessica Pell-Taylor moved to Green Gables with her baby when she was just 18.

Explaining the impact Green Gables has had on the trajectory of her life, Jessica said: “It’s very emotional to think back to that time and everything I’ve achieved since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Green Gables gave me sanctuary and hope when I really needed it. I was at a low point when I arrived with my baby but over the months, with help from my Project Worker, I was able to piece myself back together.

Green Gables has been operating for 20 years.

"I grew stronger, healthier and happier and I was more determined than ever to make something of myself. I went back to college whilst there and since then have re-trained and worked as an electrician.

“Now I'm halfway through a degree and in a couple of years, I’ll be a qualified counsellor fulfilling a life-long passion to support other people through difficult times.”

Tracy Gollins, Chief Executive of YWCA Yorkshire, said, “Our families have benefited greatly from the longevity and continuity of the Green Gables contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has enabled us to invest in long-term partnerships and uphold commitments to people we support and other professionals.