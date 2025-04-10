Charity football match in memory of former Doncaster Rovers goal ace to be held

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity football match in memory of a former Doncaster Rovers star following his death from cancer at the age of 47 is to be held.

Glenn Kirkwood, who played for the club between 1998 and 2000 during Rovers’ spell in non-league, was best remembered by supporters for scoring four goals in a 7-0 demolition of Crook Town at Belle Vue in 1999.

His death last summer saw tributes flood in from across the footballing world.

Matlock Town, where he spent time as a player and joint manager, will be paying tribute to Mr Kirkwood with the match on Easter Sunday, raising cash for his grieving family.

A club spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce we will be hosting a charity match in aid of Glenn Kirkwood’s wife and children on Easter Sunday at the Proctor Cars Stadium – kick off 2pm.

“The team organising the event including Kirky’s great friend Craig Hopkins said: “We are hoping to send the family away on holiday this summer after what has been an incredibly tough year.”

“The match will bring together some of Kirky’s ex team mates and friends from his career to play against the Matlock Town legends team.”

Mr Kirkwood had undergone a kidney transplant in 2021 and in an emotional post in February of that year, he wrote on X: “After 14 months on dialysis and 4 years on the waiting list I finally got a kidney transplant last night. Massive thanks to the donor, whoever they may be, my kids can have their dad back!!!! Also to the transplant team at the Sheffield kidney insititute. Amazing people.”

However in 2023, he was told he had Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma and underwent six rounds of palliative chemotherapy in an effort to extend his life – but the father-of-two died at the hospice in Old Brampton, Chesterfield in July last year.

During a lengthy career, he also had spells at Ilkeston Town, Burton Albion, Hinckley Town and Worksop Town.

Kirkwood’s greatest moment in a Rovers shirt came on October 16, 1999 when he hit the net four times in a fourth round FA Cup qualifying game, with Mike Newell, Matty Caudwell and Kevin McIntyre on the scoresheet.