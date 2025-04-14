Charity art exhibition to raise money to support families in need in Doncaster and Bangladesh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fine art exhibition is going to be staged in Doncaster to raise money to support families in need in both the city and Bangladesh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mosobbir Ali foundation in partnership with Flourish hold the exhibition at St Catherine’s House, Woodfield Park, Doncaster on Friday 2 May until Sunday 4 May 2025.

The exhibition will offer work from leading Yorkshire and Northern Artists, with many having been recognised and exhibited by the Royal Academy of Art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flourish is a Community Interest Company in Doncaster that aims to provide work, vocational training and therapeutic opportunities to people who need support.

A fine art exhibition is going to be staged in Doncaster to raise money to support families in need in both the city and Bangladesh.

They work with partners and stakeholders to provide a valuable contribution to the local community and provide opportunities for community involvement with those that need it the most.

The Mossibir Ali Foundation is a Doncaster registered charity based in Bawtry, reg 1189988.

Its aims are to prevent or relieve poverty in Bangladesh through building new homes, providing food aid at times of crisis and providing aid to improve sanitation and access to fresh water in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Profit from all work sold during the exhibition will support the work of both organisations.

Steve Gilman, Managing Director of Flourish, said: ”What a great way to support families in need in both Doncaster and Bangladesh. I’d encourage everyone to come along because all of the profit will go to supporting families who really are in need.”