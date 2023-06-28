Change up your routine to escape the daily grind, says columnist Lisa Fouweather

And the day after that.

And then again the day after.

Over and over and over again – so, mundane.

Change your daily routine to escape the mundanity of everyday life, says columnist Lisa Fouweather.

What if, though, I told you that there was a way to stop feeling like you’re in a rut – to keep doing the things which you need to do, working, eating, sleeping etc but to stop it all feeling so, well, boring?

Well, let me tell you that there is a way and you don’t need to wait until next summer, when you go on holiday, to access it.

You don’t even need to wait until next weekend/the end of your working week, you can escape the ‘mundanity’ of day-to-day life right now – today – by doing one simple thing.

Changing up your routine.

If you usually workout after breakfast, try setting your alarm half an hour earlier and work out before breakfast, freeing up a bit of extra time in the morning to do something else, instead.

If you usually have your lunch at your desk, try going for a walk and take your lunch break out in nature somewhere/in a different, less ‘stifling‘ environment, instead.

If you usually go to bed at 11pm, scroll on your phone for hours so that you wake up the next day feeling ‘zombified’, try going to bed at 10pm, switching your phone on silent, and reading for an hour before you go to sleep, instead.*

(*Note here that, none of the changes that I’ve suggested above are extreme or ‘life-altering’ in any way.)

But, the point is that, making changes, no matter how small, can serve as a powerful reminder that we all have autonomy/free will over our lives (we can literally wake up one day and change the whole course of our lives, if we want to), something which we can often forget when we’re so caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Therefore, although the changes that I’ve suggested aren’t extreme changes, they can result in an extreme shift in your mindset.

So, to conclude, I hope that this post has given you something to think about, and that it’s inspired you to change up your own routine.

Do let me know if you do make any changes in your own life and, if you’re happy to share, it would be really interesting to hear how such changes have shifted your mindset.

Have a great day, and, take care,