Chance to run cafe in popular Doncaster park is up for grabs

If you’ve ever fancied yourself running a cafe, here’s your chance – with an eatery in a popular Doncaster park up for grabs.

Thorne-Moorends Town Council has advertised the opportunity to run the Thorne Memorial Park cafe.

A spokesperson said: “The park and gardens are of local historic interest; surrounding a pond with lots of beautiful scenery and wildlife, featuring a play park, playing field, miniature steam railway, a Grade II listed Crimean War memorial pump, cenotaph and bandstand, the scene of brass band concerts in the summer.

"The park hosts several events throughout the year including a Remembrance Sunday Service and Summer Festival. The park has recently received an upgraded playpark bringing more footfall to the area, further investments are planned for the Memorial Park over the coming months and years.”

The tender document is HERE.

The closing date for submissions is 12pm on May 9. Viewings can be arranged by emailing [email protected] or calling 01405 818015 and are available until May 6.