Central England Co-op urges people in Doncaster to support Christmas Food Bank Appeal

The Central England Co-op Christmas Food Bank Appeal launches on December 1.

The retailer worked closely with over 65 food bank providers last year to collect over 45,000 items and created 22,000 meals as part of the special campaign and this year hopes that customers and members are able to dig deep and donate again in the run-up to Christmas as its communities continue to feel the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living.

Alongside much-needed items such as long-life milk, tinned fruit and toiletries, some food banks are also encouraging shoppers to ‘spread a little festive cheer’ in these uncertain times by dropping off a Christmas treat such as chocolate into collection points at over 260 stores across 16 counties.

The campaign is launching as the Society’s Christmas Toy Appeal draws to a close as it looks to support people struggling this festive period to have a happy Christmas with their families after the challenges that 2021 has provided.

“The campaign relies on the wonderful generosity of our customers and members, and I would like to encourage them to again show their co-operative spirit, so our food bank partners can provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis.

“We are also issuing a plea on behalf of food banks to help spread a little Christmas cheer by donating a nice treat into our special collection points.

“All we are asking is for people, if they can, to drop off one or more items into our food bank collection points this Christmas and help make a real difference in their community.”

The Christmas Food Bank Appeal will run from December 1 to December 31. The items will then be collected and made into food parcels.

These contain around 11 items and will provide at least three days’ worth of meals for those in need.

Items that can be donated include shopping basket staples from tea, sugar and cereals to other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products to ensure people can maintain their dignity during times of crisis.

Among the food banks Central England Co-op support in Yorkshire are the Welcome Centre in Huddersfield and Doncaster Foodbank.

The Welcome Centre are asking this year for donations of selection boxes, chocolates and biscuits alongside nappies size 5 and 6, meat meals and vegetarian meals.

Emma Greenhough from the Welcome Centre said: "This time of year is our busiest not only for donations but also when more people need our help. Families who are often just about managing month to month find the increased heating bills, the need for winter clothes or shoes alongside the extra money needed for Christmas pushes their already stretched budget over the edge.

“If you are able to donate just one item that we need, it will help us sprinkle a lit bit if happiness this Christmas and make sure no one goes hungry in our community. "

The Society works with over 65 different food banks to provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis throughout the year.