Celebrity YouTube fishing fans the Yorkshire Anglers back in Doncaster for charity match

After last year’s event, which raised more than £1,300 pounds for charity, the group of friends, who combine fishing with comedy in a series of light-hearted video clips, will be back in town for the event on July 16.

Curtis Johnson and Nigel Kennedy, both of Norton, Kyle Handley (Campsall) Connor Sheldon (Askern) James Tiffany-Mckluskie (Hatfield) Ainsley Punter (Askern) and Colin Adey (Flamborough) describe themselves as a growing fishing YouTube group and the match comes following the launch of their new show ‘The Yorkshire Anglers Show’ which is full of tips, tricks and interviews from fishing legends in the scene.

With Covid restrictions eased, the group have organised another charity fishing event in aid of Phoenix Heroes at Tyram Fisheries, one of Doncaster’s local leading syndicate waters, with 40 positions available to local anglers.

The Yorkshire Anglers are back in Doncaster.

Phoenix Heroes is a non–profit community interest company supporting veterans and their families who may need additional help with employment, community engagement and mental health difficulties including PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)

With backing from large fishing brands such as Korda and RG Baits, the group also have sponsorship from local businesses - fishing tackle and bait shop, Synetiq and Polypipe who have generously donated prizes and money towards the cause, as well as many more other companies getting involved.

The event will be held on 16 July with a £20 entry fee with all proceeds to charity.

A spokesman said: “Last year’s match was a huge success, we made a large sum of money for two great causes and everyone who attended thoroughly enjoyed it.

"This year’s event is double the size with even more prizes to be won, the places go very fast and it will be a first come first served basis.”

Be sure to keep an eye on the Yorkshire Anglers socials at – Instagram @Yorkshireanglers, Facebook - the Yorkshire anglers and YouTube www.youtube.com/c/theyorkshireanglers for the announcement when the places are available.