Celebrity chef is hosting special pop up valentines restaurant in Doncaster

Chef Cohen Panayiotis is hosting a pop up event at The Harewood on February 14, 2022.

The celebrity chef will be cooking a six course meal on Valentine's evening.

Cohen said: “I run a six course menu, produced alone with only one sous chef.

“It is an exclusive fine dining experience with a fresh twist.”

Cohen owns his own cuisine vent business named ‘Mad-Mans-Munchies.’

His passion for food began when he was 32 - he trained in France and with famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

“I always wanted to learn how to cook the more difficult cuisine to a high level,” Cohen said.

“Since Covid-19 hit I’ve managed to put on pop up events, but there hasn’t been enough and I really want to get my concept out there for more people to experience.”

The event at The Harewood will cost £50pp.

To book tickets you can email [email protected] or call 01302 562195.