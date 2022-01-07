Celebrity chef is hosting special pop up valentines restaurant in Doncaster
A fine dining experience is being hosted by a celebrity chef here in Doncaster on Valentines Day.
Chef Cohen Panayiotis is hosting a pop up event at The Harewood on February 14, 2022.
The celebrity chef will be cooking a six course meal on Valentine's evening.
Cohen said: “I run a six course menu, produced alone with only one sous chef.
“It is an exclusive fine dining experience with a fresh twist.”
Cohen owns his own cuisine vent business named ‘Mad-Mans-Munchies.’
His passion for food began when he was 32 - he trained in France and with famous chef Gordon Ramsay.
“I always wanted to learn how to cook the more difficult cuisine to a high level,” Cohen said.
“Since Covid-19 hit I’ve managed to put on pop up events, but there hasn’t been enough and I really want to get my concept out there for more people to experience.”
The event at The Harewood will cost £50pp.