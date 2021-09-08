Celebrities sign up for Doncaster football match in memory of young cancer victim

Stars of music and television will come to Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in October for the fundraising match remembering youngster Niamh Curry who died in 2012 at the age of five.

Niamh, who lived in Wellingborough, bravely fought against childhood cancer neuroblastoma before losing her battle.

Her dad Chris helped set up the Niamh’s Next Step charity to raise funds in her memory and help other children with cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Arthur (top left), Dan Osborne (bottom left) and Calum Best (bottom right) will be among the celebrities taking part in the match for Niamh Curry.

The match will also help remember Johannah Deakin, the mum of Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson who died in 2016 after a cancer battle.

He said: “We’re very excited to be having a massive celebrity football match at Doncaster Rovers in October raising money and awareness for Niamh’s Next Step Children’s Cancer Charity.

"Johannah was a patron of our charity before she sadly passed away so it’s lovely to be able to do something in her area.”

A nationwide campaign raised £450,000 to send Niamh to the USA for treatment. Sadly, she died in May 2012 after and 18-month battle against the disease.

Among those signing up for the game, which will kick off at 3pm on October 17, are singer James Arthur, The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne, Soccer AM’s Tubes as well as Celebrity Big Brother contestant Jamie O’Hara and Love Island’s Calum Best, son of football legend George Best.

Tickets are available from the Keepmoat box office.