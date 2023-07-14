News you can trust since 1925
Celebrations as one of Doncaster's oldest residents enjoys 104th birthday

One of Doncaster’s oldest residents has marked her 104th birthday with cake, celebrations and family and friends.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Freda Williams marked her big day at Cantley Liberty House care home.

Born in 1919 in Wales, when she left school she became a nurse companion before marrying in 1939 with the couple arriving to work at Brodsworth Hall in 1942.

Freda has four children – three sons and one daughter as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Freda Williams celebrates her 104th birthday.Freda Williams celebrates her 104th birthday.
Freda Williams celebrates her 104th birthday.
The couple worked on a pig farm, which she says kept her active and healthy and she puts the secret of a long life down to a good marriage, hard work, a supportive family and dancing – enjoying ballroom dancing into her early 90s.

Liberty House employee Kelley Norton said: “Freda is a well loved resident at Liberty House, a very warm and loving lady who is full of wisdom and everyone loves to hear about her long life she has had.”

