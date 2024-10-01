Celebrate Lincolnshire Day with Chestnut Homes' new cookbook featuring recipes from locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes has launched a community-driven recipe book in celebration of Lincolnshire Day which takes place on October 1.

The free, downloadable cookbook is filled with recipes championing Lincolnshire produce, and features cherished family favourites and local recipes from businesses including Uncle Henry’s Farm in Gainsborough, Cote Hill cheese and The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company.

The new cookbook also includes a number of savoury and sweet recipes submitted by Lincolnshire locals. Highlights include Lincolnshire sausage and apple sticky onion marmalade, Bakewell tart, mushroom and chestnut wellington, red poacher scones, and a gluten-free Christmas pudding, reflecting the diversity and history of Lincolnshire culture.

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Lincolnshire has a proud heritage, and we are thrilled to honour that with this recipe book. It's a celebration of the local community, their traditions, and the incredible food and produce that defines our region.

“We’re a housebuilder that is born and bred right here in Lincolnshire, and since our launch in 1988 we’ve been really passionate about championing the county we call home. We’ve worked hard to build a strong community at each of our sites across Lincolnshire, and our new recipe book is an extension of that.

“We’d like to thank the people and businesses who supported us in creating this book, and helped us to capture the fantastic produce, recipes, stories and people that make Lincolnshire such a great place to live.”

Lincolnshire Day began in 2006 to recognise the Lincolnshire Rising - a protest, which began in Louth, against King Henry VIII's religious reforms and the dissolution of monasteries. A key part of the annual celebration is also to acknowledge the culinary achievements and rich agricultural heritage of the county.

Lincolnshire produces one eighth of the UK’s food, including barley, wheat and rapeseed oil. Many popular local dishes were created in the late 1800s, including Lincolnshire sausages, plumbread, poacher cheese and stuffed chine. The cookbook can be downloaded on the Chestnut Homes website: Lincolnshire Recipe Book - Chestnut Homes

To find out more about Chestnut Homes and its developments across Lincolnshire which include Kings Manor in Coningsby, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen, Heron Park and The Quadrant in Boston, Millers Walk in Sibey and The Meadows in Dunholme, visit www.chestnuthomes.co.uk